Harder can’t swoop into town and expect me to vote for him

Re “Denham will be there in November, but who will face him? It’s a hard choice” (Page 1B, May 13): I take issue with The Bee’s recent endorsement of Josh Harder for Congress. Harder might have the right motives, but he’s going about wooing us voters in the wrong way. Valley folks like me want to know that our candidate is connected to us and our concerns. It’s not enough to just swoop into town, cast a single vote (as Harder did last November), teach a single class at MJC in order to beef up a resume. Harder has no record of service, no solid local relationships, no real feel for the district. I want Sue Zwahlen to be my representative in Washington.
Rita Rancano, Modesto
