Follow the money, and Zwahlen’s is almost all from local donors

Re “Denham will be there in November, but who will face him? It’s a hard choice” (Page 1B, May 13): I respect The Bee’s endorsements and usually agree, but one point in your recent editorial should be clarified. In public life as in business, it’s always a good idea to follow the money. Josh Harder’s warchest has been filled almost entirely from banks and internet companies on the East Coast and San Francisco. This is not the same as local support for a local candidate. And, as The Bee commented, his views, especially on water, are being influenced by these outside donors. I stand strongly behind a local, connected and committed candidate – Sue Zwahlen for Congress.
Megan Gowans, Modesto
Comments