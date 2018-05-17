Nuts contest inappropriate for kids; I won’t be back

I recently attended a Modesto Nuts baseball game after my niece won tickets from her school for her accomplishments in reading. I was excited to go as it had been years since I had attended a baseball game.
When we arrived I was very disturbed that the parking ticket had a discount to a risque coffee shop, but I tried not to let it bother me. As the evening progressed into intermission, they called up a couple of young girls, maybe 10 years old, to play a game of “ping pong twerk” for a prize. I was stunned, knowing this is an adult game. There are approximately 144 sex offenders in the area of this game. With that noted, baseball is known as a family game in America; leave the sexual innuendos out of it.
I was disgusted and alarmed at the irresponsibility taken around children. I will not attend another game.
Maria Hernandez, Modesto
