Don’t get rid of special counsel, make it a permanent part of government

As much as President Trump despises Robert Mueller, a legitimate argument can be made that the Office of Special Counsel should be made a permanent part of the Justice Department. In the course of investigating the president, so much collateral corruption has been uncovered that the office should remain in business regardless of findings regarding President Trump.
The social value of eradicating political corruption wherever found greatly exceeds the cost of funding the office.
The exact mission of the office should be changed to identifying and eradicating all federal corruption by elected officials and their associates. Imagine, the value of the deterrent to corruption would far exceed the cost to taxpayers.
Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto
