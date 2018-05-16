Jessica Morse has experience and ability to oust Tom McClintock

Re “Bateson could give McClintock a real challenge” (Page 7A, May 8): Let there be no confusion in the District 4 Congressional race. Jessica Morse is the candidate with military security experience, the only Democrat endorsed by the California Democratic Party (by a large majority of delegates from her district), and the candidate of integrity and clean campaigning. Do not be misled by glossy mailers from another candidate.
As advisor to the Commander of U.S. Pacific Command, Jessica strengthened the US-India defense relationship using renewable energy and worked to counter terrorist threats in South Asia. Jessica has a Master’s Degree from Princeton where she focused on nuclear non-proliferation. Jessica worked alongside our soldiers in Iraq in a civilian capacity.
Jessica has federal budget experience, having been involved in managing the global foreign aid budget at the State Department and later USAID.
Jessica knows and loves the Sierra Nevada region and will work for issues that matter to us: water, forests, wildfire safety, rural broadband, jobs and a strong economy. She is endorsed by national security leaders, several members of Congress, the California Teachers Association, California Labor Federation and California Young Democrats.
She has outraised Tom McClintock three quarters in a row. She is the candidate poised to defeat him in 2018.
Mickey Williamson, Murphys
