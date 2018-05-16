Mistletoe is killing Modesto’s trees and not enough is being done

Mistletoe used to be for kissing at Christmas time. Now it is killing trees anytime. It is destroying trees in Modesto, which used to be one of the city’s top attractions, and elsewhere. I recently called the city tree division and asked what is being done about the problem. They gave the old answer of not enough money or manpower and there is really no antidote for mistletoe.
I don’t accept the answer of “no money.” Where do all of our taxes go? As for no answer to the mistletoe disease, I disagree with that also. Someone must have a solution by now. Otherwise, there will be no living trees left in the world.
David Shirk, Modesto
