I hired Kuykendall, and he’s been an enormous success

Seven years ago I hired Scott Kuykendall to be director of our Educational Options Division. I had followed his career and based on his leadership success at Modesto City Schools, I knew he was a winner. Within two years I had promoted him to Assistant Superintendent of the Division because he had been able to implement award-winning programs for students while continuing to support local districts of our great county.
These programs created “second chance” opportunities for students and have provided them a pathway to a successful future. The Stanislaus County Office of Education has an incredible statewide reputation as being extremely progressive in our thinking, resulting in the development of “cutting edge” programs. Scott understands the complexities of the county office operation and is dedicated to developing, through business partnerships, a trained workforce for our local companies. Running the county office is much different than leading a local district. I know – I have done both!
There is no question in my mind that Scott is the most qualified candidate to become the next Superintendent of Stanislaus County Schools!
Tom Changnon, Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools
