Don’t miss chance to give Keating a seat on board of supervisors

This has been a quiet election cycle and I fear many potential voters have not been paying attention to the issues or candidates. We have a particularly important race to replace Supervisor Dick Monteith, who has been a strong advocate for issues important to the city of Modesto. There is only one candidate on the ballot who has the talent, commitment and experience to follow in Monteith’s footsteps. That person is Janice Keating.
Her community experiences and history on the Modesto City Council make her eminently qualified to serve as District 4 representative on the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Please vote for Janice Keating. This is a down-ballot race, so voters have to be careful to look for Card B where the local candidates are listed.
Joan Trombetta Clendenin, Modesto
