Congress shirking its duty to provide domestic tranquility and keep us safe

The Constitution sets out the fundamental principles of our nation, delineating the powers and duties of government branches and guaranteeing certain rights to the people. It establishes justice, insures domestic tranquility and promotes the general welfare for ourselves and our children.
The 2nd Amendment to the Constitution states the people have the right to keep and bear arms. However, the 9th Amendment states the right to domestic tranquility and the general welfare shall be retained by the people. Therefore, Congress is obliged to pass common-sense gun laws to the protect the welfare of all people, including law-abiding gun owners, from gun violence.
The current Congress has not expressed any desire to the protect the welfare of the people. The majority of members have accepted payments from the NRA to promote the rights of gun owners with little regard to the welfare of the people who elected them. We the people must use the power of our vote to elect candidates who have not accepted financial influence from the gun lobby. Our thanks to the younger generation for taking the lead in demanding common-sense gun laws to reduce gun violence.
Thomas H. Barnewolt, Escalon
Comments