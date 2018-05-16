We need more honesty in Washington, so let’s send Harder to Congress

I was reminded recently that the primary election is almost upon us. A flier from Rep. Jeff Denham somehow found its way into my mailbox. He communicates with me only in the weeks before elections, it seems, when he thinks I’ll somehow remember his name when I fill out my ballot. It irks me to no end that he sends out these campaign materials “prepared, published and mailed at taxpayer expense.” Gotta give him credit for getting taxpayers to fund his campaign.
I hope you will join me in voting instead for Josh Harder on June 5. We need a little honesty in Washington.
Michael Fuller, Turlock
