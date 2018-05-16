Bateson determined to listen to constituents, now and after she’s elected

Congressional candidate Regina Bateson will host a town-hall meeting in Sonora on May 22 at 5 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 540 Greenley Road. Regina is listening to the people of District 4. She continues to travel all 10 counties and has pledged to hold a town hall in every county annually if elected. This is a far cry from Tom McClintock, who is dismissive of almost everyone’s concerns except those of his donors.
Bateson will work for what matters to the people of District 4: jobs and housing, clean air and water, forests, fighting wildfires, good education, rural broadband access, available and affordable health care and more.
Bateson is a bright, pragmatic problem-solver committed to transparency, accountability and bipartisanship.
Bateson cares deeply for our region and its people. She is a Roseville native who is raising her family here.
If you are looking for true representation, come meet Regina at the town hall or learn more at Bateson4congress.com. Be sure to vote on June 5th!
Ann Bowler, Loomis
Comments