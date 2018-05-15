Jessica Morse has the track record to prove she will get results in Congress

Re “Bateson could give McClintock a real challenge” (Page 7A, May 8): Jessica Morse stands proudly on her record of public service. She has worked in Iraq for USAID, for the U.S. State Department, and for the U.S. Pacific Command. In each job, she worked with her team and produced significant accomplishments. Check out her website for accolades from her supervisors.
“Passionate about innovative paths to enhance the United States’ rapidly growing relationship with India, Jessica developed a comprehensive bio-fuel initiative that was initially viewed with skepticism from military commanders. Despite these obstacles, she adapted her plan in a sensible and realistic fashion that stayed true to its core objectives. The combination of her passion for the issues combined with her pragmatic approach to ‘getting the job done’ resulted in the bio-fuel initiative being approved by the commander for execution.”
Jessica has a masters degree from Princeton, with a focus on nuclear non-proliferation. Jessica connects with people in our district, understands our issues, has solid and creative solutions and will get things done for us.
Tom McClintock is focused on national issues and national donors. He does not represent us. In almost 10 years, he has done nothing.
Marvin Keshner, Sonora
Comments