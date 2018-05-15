Bethany Home seniors would pay more only if facility raises the rent

Re “Measure A will hurt Ripon retirees” (Letters, May 11), as a Ripon Fire Board member I would like to address some incorrect information. Measure A is a parcel tax on property owners. The tax bill would not go directly to Bethany Home residents (renters) or patients, as they do not own the property; Bethany Home, the corporation/facility, would receive the tax bill and be responsible to pay the tax – just like all property owners in the Fire District.
Bethany Home will have to choose to pass along the cost to their renters and patients in the form of higher rent.
There are approximately 360 “retirees/seniors” living in Bethany Home properties; however, there are thousands of others living in the Ripon Fire District who would benefit from Measure A by having Fire Station 3 on the north side staffed 24/7. Don’t forget the thousands of fire district residents who are not seniors who would also benefit.
Ripon Consolidated Fire District covers 56 square miles with 14 firefighters; four to five who staff Station 1 each day and work 24-hour shifts. Measure A would fund additional full-time firefighters to staff the Fire Station 3 in 3-person, 24-hour shifts.
Tamra Spade, Ripon
