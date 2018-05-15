Born in the Valley, dedicated to the Valley – Madueno will work for all in Congress

Virginia Madueno is the clear choice for the House of Representatives.
Virginia was born in this Valley, grew up here and raised her family here. She and her husband are small business owners who have worked hard for their success and believe in giving back to their community. Virginia has always provided public service in the Valley. She’s served in elected and appointed positions, including Riverbank City Council and mayor, worked for Stanislaus County for 12 years and is now a member of the California Boating and Waterways Commission. She’s an advocate for public transportation in the form of increasing the ACE train’s service expansion. She cares about clean water, clean air and a better quality of life for all of us in the Central Valley.
When I hear her speak, I hear her commitment to make our world a better place. She’s who I want to represent me in Congress. She’ll work with all of her constituents’ best interests at heart, not only those who write big checks! And she’ll talk to all of us, not just those who belong to her list of donors, unlike the incumbent. Vote for Madueno on June 5th.
Denise Hunt, Turlock
Comments