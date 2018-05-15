Modesto’s library has lots of friends, and they proved it in early May

Our community showed the Modesto library lots of love at the Friends of the Modesto Library annual book sale on May 5. Thanks to months of work by Pat Glattke and her extraordinary team, plus amazing day-of volunteers and enthusiastic customers, we surpassed last year’s total earnings by a wide margin. Friends co-president Maree Hawkins and I, along with our board and membership, thank community-minded businesses Alfred Matthews, Beard Land Improvement and McGrath Moving & Storage for their sponsorship and support.
All of our fund-raising proceeds go toward providing programs, materials and enrichment opportunities for the Modesto library. The Modesto library and the Friends do, indeed, bring people together in our community.
Denise Nordell, co-president, Friends of the Modesto Library, Modesto
