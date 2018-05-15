Scott Kuykendall listens, relates and helps those in need succeed

I have known Scott Kuykendall for some time and am an enthusiastic supporter of his candidacy for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools. I first met Scott when I was an instructor at CSU Stanislaus. He was bright, engaged and, most notably, he was able to relate divergent viewpoints and still retain a clear idea of the “big picture.”
I worked with Scott when he came to Modesto City Schools as an administrator. Because of our shared interest in the education of language minority students, we had the opportunity to work together to find solutions to the situations that face students who so often enter school with, in addition to language acquisition issues, acculturation obstacles that make every day a challenge.
Working with Scott, I admired his ability to listen, research and interview before reaching a considered decision. He demonstrated on many occasions his ability to find consensus where there had been none. I enthusiastically support Scott Kuykendall for County Superintendent of Schools.
Dick Swan, 1990 Stanislaus County Teacher of the Year, Turlock
Comments