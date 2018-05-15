Bee didn’t give Alison Hartson even a mention in editorial endorsing Feinstein

Re “We’re sticking with Feinstein for U.S. Senate” (Page 9A, May 11): Shame on The Modesto Bee Editorial Board. Not for their endorsement of Dianne Feinstein, though I could take issue with that too, but for not giving other viable Democratic candidates mention. Alison Hartson is also running for U.S. Senate from California. She has over 1,700 volunteers phone-banking and door-knocking on her behalf. She is assembling a grassroots army because she doesn’t take corporate special interest, PAC or even union money.
Consequently, Alison doesn’t get mentioned by the media or included in polling. Alison Hartson announced her support of legalizing marijuana – no media coverage. Coincidently, a week later Feinstein announced she’s finally “evolved” on the issue and media covered it as major news. Money in politics is strangling our democracy and until we change this and restore the will of the people, corporations win and rest of us lose. Hartson pledges to put people over profits and vote policies over politics. Read more on her website: AlisonHartson.com.
Rebecca Blau, Modesto
