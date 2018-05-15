Dirkse will help shape a better future for Stanislaus County

With the midyear elections right around the corner, we have the ability and obligation to help shape the future of Stanislaus County. The individuals you choose should represent your values and have a track record of demonstrative performance. While serving as interim Fire Chief, I had the fortunate opportunity to have worked with Jeff Dirske as part of the city of Patterson’s executive management team. Jeff has demonstrated the ability to lead, bringing a fresh style to the organization that fosters a motivated workforce.
Jeff is globally focused, collaborating with and supporting other departments of the organization. Jeff has brought the leadership needed to deal with law enforcement challenges of the growing community of Patterson.
Jeff has a great understanding of the scope and magnitude of the position of county sheriff. He has acknowledged the challenges and identified solutions to the issues and changes facing the Sheriff’s Department. Jeff has spent most of his life serving others. I’m confident he will continue serving and working passionately for the citizens of Stanislaus County as the next sheriff.
Please join me on June 5th and vote for Jeff Dirske.
Jeffrey Breasher, Battalion Chief, Central Fire Santa Cruz Co., Patterson
Comments