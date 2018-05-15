If we ever saw Denham in public, maybe we could believe he cares

Congressman Jeff Denham is a quiet man. He is not from Stanislaus County and his average constituent probably has never heard of him. You might think he’s a farmer, he talks a little about that. But no, he stays in DC most of the time.
He rarely talks about his party’s standard bearer, Donald Trump, or much of importance that happens in Washington. He has taken some strong positions on eating dogs (against), truckers taking breaks (fewer required) and immigration (who knows). He’s in charge of the House subcommittee on railroads, but he’s against high speed rail (awkward!). This year Denham seems to have lost all interest in campaigning, seemingly and suspiciously complacent with a stunt double named Ted Howze to represent whatever Republicans stand for.
It’s not that Jeff Denham doesn’t care, he’s just a quiet guy.
Michael Lear, Turlock
