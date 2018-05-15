Denham has shown no leadership in making sure tariffs don’t hurt Valley farmers

The Business Journal wrote the following about concerns regarding financial costs in millions to farmers from trade tariffs: Almonds $28, walnuts $4, pistachios $99, wine $29 and oranges, grapes and apples $8. In addition there will be losses to those who harvest, process, package and transport farm products. “Twenty percent of farm revenue nationwide comes from trade. If you take away 20 percent off the table from a farm, that farm is going to go under,” says this report.
Donald Trump’s China trade war is going to hurt Central Valley farmers and consumers. It will hurt our economy through higher costs and lower employment. According to Stanislaus State Business Economics Professor Gokce Soydemir, tariff wars like this are dangerous. He cites the lessons learned from WWI and WWII sayning, “if currency wars aren’t resolved, they lead to tariff wars. If tariff wars aren’t resolved, they lead to physical wars.”
Congressman Jeff Denham has been absent at several events for candidates. He only shows up where he can control who attends. It may be that he has no satisfactory explanation for his ineffectiveness in Congress on these issue. We need better representation in District 10.
Mike Killingsworth, Manteca
Comments