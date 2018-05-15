Don Davis drove Waterford to the top; he can do the same for entire county

As a member of the Waterford Unified School District Board Of Trustees, I endorse Don Davis to become Superintendent of Stanislaus County Schools. Davis was hired as the principal of Waterford Hight School when it opened. In it’s first few years, the high school was the worst in the area according to test scores. It took several years and a lot of dedicated staff, led by Davis, to take the school to the best in several surrounding counties.
Davis was appointed to be superintendent of the entire district approximately eight years ago, and Waterford has become one of top school districts in the region.
Davis has traveled nationally and internationally to speak about strategies to make schools more successful. He has come up through different positions including school board member, teacher, coach, athletics director, assistant principal and principal. He is an “out of the box” thinker and has the ability, desire and drive to be the next superintendent of Stanislaus County Schools. Join me and cast your vote for Don Davis.
Tim Bomgardner, Waterford
