My austistic son couldn’t form sentences, now he gets A’s and B’s thanks to Don Davis

To the people of Stanislaus County: I want to show my support for Don Davis for Superintendent of Schools.
When my autistic son started school in Waterford in 2007 as a kindergartner, he did not speak in sentences. Christopher is now a sophomore at Waterford High School. He receives A’s and B’s in his “regular classes.” I absolutely attribute this to Don and the dedication he has for his students.
In the 13 years I’ve known Don, I have never seen a political party line drawn. I don’t even know his party affiliation. He works tirelessly for everyone. Thank you Don for the years of support you have shown my four sons.
Mindy Nielsen, Waterford
Comments