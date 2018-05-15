I led SCOE for 16 years, and I know Don Davis will make a great superintendent

I had the pleasure of serving as Superintendent of Stanislaus County for 16 years. In my time leading SCOE, I watched as Don Davis opened Waterford High School and then moved it to become the top performing school in seven counties. Later, Don was named Administrator of the Year for the State of California before being tapped to serve as Waterford’s superintendent of schools.
I followed Don’s career closely, both because of his phenomenal accomplishments and because I used to serve as Waterford’s superintendent before I came to lead SCOE. Waterford has always held a place near and dear to my heart. Don has proved himself more than equal to the task.
As the only candidate who leads a unified, K-12 district and as the superintendent of Waterford schools, Don Davis is ideally prepared to lead SCOE’s 1,100 employees and to serve this county’s more than 100,000 students. I heartily endorse Don Davis for Superintendent of Stanislaus County Schools.
Martin Petersen, former Stanislaus County Superintendent, Modesto
