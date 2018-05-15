The contradictions of being a Republican in modern America

Point No. 1. Republicans believe in small government and not relying on the federal government. However, every time there is a crisis or a pet project in a red state, their congressmen run to the government for help!
2. Poor Republicans bad-mouth government and even arm themselves just in case the government comes to “get” them. Yet, these are the same people whose main source of income is often from the government.
3. Poor Republicans believe they are poor because immigrants steal their jobs. They ignore the fact that 40 percent of high-tech start ups are founded by first- or second-generation immigrants and most others who come here to work are doing jobs Americans are not willing to do!
4. Republicans, rich or poor, believe they have a monopoly on morality and patriotism. Sorry Mike Pence, Republicans are no closer to Jesus than anyone else! Also, patriotism knows no party or race!
5. Republicans claim the welfare system is hindered by young unwed mothers. Why don’t they help them avoid unwanted pregnancies by allowing birth control?
6. Republicans believe government should stay out of our private lives, yet they want to regulate women’s reproductive rights!
Julian A. Bentayeb, Newman
