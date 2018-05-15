Sanford has drive, education, dedication to be an excellent superintendent

Stanislaus County Office of Education has benefited from outstanding superintendents and the current candidates are equally qualified to continue that excellence. However, Shannon Sanford presents the best choice for the future of children.
Once Shannon had made the decision to enter the education field, she was focused on completing requirements for her degree in just three years. She followed with advanced study and additional educational credentials. Shannon continued that same drive and effort in pursuing her goal of serving all children.
Among her many achievements, Shannon is the longest-serving superintendent in Stanislaus County. Her district has consistently scored among the highest in the area. She has maintained a debt-free district while posting an enviable reserve, without bonding – an achievement rarely found among school districts.
In addition, she introduced the STEM program – science, technology, engineering, math – to the school, which will aid in the development of a reliable, highly skilled workforce for the future. The choices for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools are before you, but Shannon Sanford offers the best option for your child and the future of the community. Vote Sanford for Superintendent.
Jerald Rhine, retired school principal, Stanislaus Union School District, Modesto
