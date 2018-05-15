Measure A puts undue burden on Ripon’s senior Beth Haven communty

Re “Stanislaus fire agency may start charging people it aids” (Front Page, May 7): I am a resident of this area, living in the Beth Haven facility. We are all seniors and we are paying a sizable amount to live here. We live on what we have. We do not work to have extra income. Asking us for $250 a year while asking other residents to to pay only $125 a year is not fair. There are gradually new people moving into the area, so they could help pay. I’ve always paid my share of taxes but to Measure A, I say no.
Marcella Kamper, Ripon
