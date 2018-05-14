Frank Damrell has worked to help those in need; he’s my pick for supervisor

Frank Damrell is my choice for Board of Supervisor, District 4. I have worked with Frank in advocating for improved mental health services and the implementation of Laura’s Law in Stanislaus County, and have seen his leadership in finding solutions for challenges faced by area residents. He has a steadfast, no-nonsense approach to finding answers to our area’s needs, a willingness to research and learn, and to work through roadblocks.
Frank has shown compassion for the struggles of others and a desire to be a problem-solver to improve the lives of community members. I believe Frank has the values needed for our county in this position, as he wants to lead in order to make our county a better place to live – not just to gain a position of power. Frank will be a thoughtful leader!
Rhonda Allen, Modesto
