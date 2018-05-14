Kolasinski will help turn around a DA’s office that is losing prosecutors

I am writing to endorse Patrick Kolasinski for District Attorney in the June 5 primary election . I watched The Modesto Bee interview of all three candidates for this position, and Patrick seemed the most level-headed and prepared candidate. He did not attack the incumbent, was very positive when he spoke and I believe has the most experience as a manager. We need someone with a calm disposition who can manage case loads and employees.
During the interview it was mentioned that the turnover is great in the current administration. If people are leaving for positions in other counties, they are not leaving just because of the pay increase; they are leaving because they are unhappy. I would not want to drive farther to work.
Before you fill out your ballots, please consider doing more research on Patrick at pkforda.com. You will be pleased you did.
Carol Sullivan, Modesto
