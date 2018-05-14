Bee disparages my efforts to honor a fallen soldier

Re “Bateson could give McClintock a real challenge” (Page 7A, May 8): A recent editorial in The Modesto Bee ridicules the “naming” bills that I have authored, especially the naming of a mountain in the Sierra as “Sky Point.” Each of these laws honors young men from our district who died in combat. “Sky Point” was named in honor of Marine Staff Sergeant Sky Mote who died defending his station in Afghanistan in 2012. It was selected in consultation with his family because it overlooks a region he hiked and camped as a youth.
I made a promise to our Gold Star families that we would never forget the sacrifice of their loved ones, and in several cases it has required legislation to do so. In other cases, I have been able to do so through administrative action.
The Bee seems to trivialize these actions to question my effectiveness. The Bee should know that major substantive legislation in Congress is rarely advanced in single bills, but combined in larger omnibus laws. For example, my legislation that provided $150 million for forest restoration and expedited the timely clearing of dead and dying timber was made part of the WIIN Act, signed into law last year. Of course, it went unreported by The Bee.
Rep. Tom McClintock, 4th Congressional District
Editor’s note: The Bee wrote: “the other three (bills) were to change the names of two post offices and a mountain. “Sky Point” is a great name, but all (McClintock’s) work combined isn’t much to brag about.”
Comments