Terry Withrow has all the qualities of a strong, honest leader

Leaders with integrity are critically needed. The quality of a person is where he stands in times of uncertainty and difficulty. The qualities essential to success in improving our society include personal integrity, honesty, humility, courtesy, wisdom and charity!
West Modesto needs a county supervisor who listens and provides meaningful dialogue; is caring, never afraid to hear or speak the truth, and doesn’t go along to get along by making decisions not in his constituents’ best interest.
A strong leader takes the time to listen and gives honest responses! One with values and principles who “walks among men and keeps his virtue.” West Modesto needs a leader who never thinks higher of himself than of others, but walks beside them and works in harmony with others to improve the lives of all constituents.
Supervisor Terry Withrow is such a man. We have often observed and worked with him. He’s honest, humble, courteous, caring, wise and the leader needed today. With two jobs and a family, he makes time to meet constituents to discuss concerns. He values the knowledge and input of others. His words and actions are consistent with his values and attitude.
Cleopathia L. Moore-Bell, Georgetown, Texas
