Terry Withrow is honest, hard-working and will help keep budgets balanced

The upcoming elections for Stanislaus County Supervisor have introduced several new names to the candidate list in our district. New is not necessarily better.
Terry Withrow has been an ardent supporter of Wood Colony and the efforts of residents to save farmland. He is honest, hard-working and measured in his approach to governance. As a pragmatist, he knows what can be accomplished given limited budgets and the political landscape.
I like someone on the Board of Supervisors who knows how to balance the books. Decisions need to be made within the context of what is fiscally responsible. That said, he has demonstrated his compassion for the plight of the homeless and less fortunate in our area by directing funds where they are most needed. Terry, the accountant and business man, understands how to manage a diverse Stanislaus Country. He is not new and flashy, but he will show up and get the job done with integrity.
Scott and Lani Turner, Modesto
