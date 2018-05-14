Can any of these Congressional candidates pass the Eastwood test?

“Denham will be there in November, but who will face him? It’s a hard choice” (Page 1B, May 13): A follow up to The Bee’s Editorial Board assessment of the 10th Congressional District candidates ... but a bit more candid!
Jeff Denham – Current representative; shadow boxing around the issues; afraid to meet his constituents in person.
Mike Barkley – Radical socialist ideas that are not in line with the district’s middle-of-the-road voters.
Ted Howze – In the race to be a spoiler.
Michael Eggman – Egg on his face from losses in 2014 and 2016; ready for a another egg?
Josh Harder – A novice with absolutely no political experience.
Virginia Madueno – Backed by the San Francisco wing of the Democratic Party.
Sue Zwahlen – Her supporters cite her having 6 children and a dentist for husband. Qualification for congress?
And so to paraphrase a Clint Eastwood line, “ ask yourself one question ... are any of these candidates really qualified to represent this district in Congress?”
Alan Seliger, Turlock
