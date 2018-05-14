Katherine Borges instrumental in fight to save Wood Colony, should be supervisor

I wholeheartedly endorse Katherine Borges as my future Stanislaus County supervisor in District 3. I am still amazed and grateful that she came ranch by ranch through Wood Colony in 2013 and let us know about the Modesto City Council’s determination to include our area in their sphere of influence. She gave us encouragement, focus and dedication when we needed it most. Her grassroots efforts empowered us and we began the task of connecting our community that ended with establishing the Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council.
Wood Colony includes the best soil for farming in the world. It encompasses one of two farmland preservation ranches in Stanislaus County. It has a lot to offer in the future if it is not paved over, which is a possibility if the Highway 132 project moves forward. I hope all voters in District 3 will vote with me for Katherine Borges. She has all the qualities and talents to represent the many constituents in her area and their needs at the county level, not just the folks in Wood Colony.
Lori Wolf, Modesto
Comments