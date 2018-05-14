What Bateson’s doing in District 4 should worry McClintock, inspire the rest ofus

Re “Bateson could give McClintock a real challenge” (Page 7A, May 8): Regina Bateson is the candidate to beat McClintock. Regina Bateson:
▪ Is the candidate with national security experience, worked as a consular officer in Guatemala and worked for the U.S. State Department.
▪ Outraised Jessica Morse, Tom McClintock, Roza Calderon, Robert Lawton, Sean White with all small-dollar donations.
▪ Brought national attention to the race on NPR’s Morning Edition.
▪ Is the only Democrat endorsed by The Sacramento Bee, Merced SunStar and The Modesto Bee.
▪ Continues to travel all 10 counties and has pledged to hold a town hall in every county annually if elected.
▪ Knows, loves and grew up in the Sierra Nevada region and is raising her family in District 4. She will work for what matters to us: water, forests, wildfire, jobs and housing, rural broadband access, available and affordable health care and many others
▪ Has an impressive list of endorsements: Roseville city council members, state senate majority leader, California Labor Federation, ambassadors, etc.
▪ Is the only candidate committed to total transparency, accountability and bipartisanship.
▪ Is running for Congress to protect the future for her children and our’s.
This is Team Bateson! I’ll be voting for Regina Bateson. Join me!
Molly Walker, Loomis
