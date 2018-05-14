Sheriff’s Office needs to be aired out; electing Alanis will do that

Sheriff’s deputies have lost control over this sheriff’s election, and I have to say I am extremely disappointed at how some have presented themselves. These deputies are the face of the Sheriff’s Office; the people of Stanislaus County are watching what you are doing and saying and how you’re acting. Especially those deputies that have shown their support for Jeff Dirkse.
It is a shame that Sheriff Adam Christianson and Jeff Dirkse have allowed these deputies to act the way they have. If Jeff is “Prepared to Lead,” then why hasn’t he demanded that these deputies he supervises to stop this childish behavior and start doing their jobs! No wonder Patterson is the way it is.
This truly is an eye-opening situation that our next sheriff needs to change! Please join me as we bring a breath of fresh air to Stanislaus County and vote Juan Alanis for Sheriff on June 5th!
Ruben Carreiro, Turlock
