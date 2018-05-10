Sylvan District teaching more than the basics; it is teaching leadership

There is much that’s right with some of today’s schools, judging by the Leadership Day Program staged May 4th by students and staff at Modesto’s Sandiford Elementary School in the Sylvan district. Students from kindergarten through 5th grade showed a gathering of parents and community guests how they learn and apply habits of successful people in their studies. They are developing practices that can make them accomplished citizens and leaders later in life. Hats off to all concerned.
Jim Sterling, Modesto
