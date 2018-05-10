Want to make America safer? Get rid of NRA’s paid help in Congress

More of the same? Last week both President Trump and Vice President Pence addressed their support for the NRA at the Dallas convention. After the Parkland school shootings, Trump publicly announced his disapproval of the sale of assault rifles to the general public and said he would do something about it. How fast this man flip flops. He will say anything people want to hear in order to get votes and money.
It is very ironic that both Trump and Pence spoke under very tight security (no guns allowed) at the NRA convention. Unfortunately, schools and the general public do not have that luxury.
If we want change we can make that happen at the ballot box. We need to vote out politicians who are accepting millions of dollars from the NRA. This includes our local congressman, Jeff Denham, who is a Trump supporter and who is endorsed by the NRA and accepts their money. People in this nation deserve better.
Thomas Tyler, Modesto
