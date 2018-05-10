Jessica Morse has best shot at dislodging Tom McClintock

Re “Bateson could give McClintock a real challenge” (Page 7A, May 8): Your endorsement of Regina Bateson overemphasizes the impact of possible political attacks against Jessica Morse and ignores the candidates’ qualifications and electability.
Morse credibly answered past attacks with proof of her achievements. She’s tested and ready for Tom McClintock. Bateson is untested and vulnerable.
As an associate professor, Bateson’s a talented public speaker and writer, but her accomplishments are limited to academia. Her sole non-academic experience was assisting travelers and issuing visas at the American embassy in Guatemala (2004-2006).
Morse is not a polished public speaker, but has extensive accomplishments in foreign policy with USAID, Department of Defense, and Department of State that speak for themselves.
Morse can win this “ultra-conservative district.” A fifth-generation Northern Californian and outdoors woman from a family of mixed political persuasion, she respects both liberals and conservatives. Her 10-county campaign demonstrates her commitment to the entire district. Her insistence on running a positive campaign and ability to conduct proactive discussions on both sides of the partisan divide are just the qualities we need to bring civility back to DC.
Judge these candidates by their accomplishments and the quality of their characters, not just their words. Vote for Morse June 5th.
Nan Fuller, Sonora
