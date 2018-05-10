Kuykendall has integrity, intelligence and a sense of humor

Scott Kuykendall would make an outstanding Superintendent of Schools for Stanislaus County. I have known Kuykendall for 16 years and worked for him for five of those, first as a teacher and department chair at Johansen High when he was associate principal of curriculum and instruction and later when he was the principal at Johansen and I was his principal of curriculum and instruction.
In working with Scott, I learned quickly that he is a man of integrity, intelligence and humor. He stands up for what he believes is right and best serves his school, his district or his county. He endeavors to make all students successful, especially those who may not find themselves best served by mainstream education. Scott is a strong leader, a good listener, and a solutions-seeker. He is highly regarded for his dedication to education as a teacher, site administrator, district director for Modesto City Schools, as a division director in career, charter and alternative education for the Stanislaus County Office of Education, and most recently as assistant superintendent for educational options.
I whole-heartedly support Scott Kuykendall as our next Superintendent of Schools and urge you to do the same.
Ronna Rutishauser, Riverbank
