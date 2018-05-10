Knowing fellow immigrants saved Reagan made me proud

After several years without writing any letters to The Modesto Bee, the article “The day immigrants saved Reagan” (Page 9A, May 4) moved me to do it again. What a wonderful, even moving commentary by Claudia Kolker of The Washington Post!
In spite of the disdain with which some people look at us immigrants, as soon as they detect the almost-impossible-to-erase foreign accent that lots of us still find so hard to get rid of even after decades of living here, most of us immigrants love and respect our country of choice; a choice that started growing in me when I was in grammar school in my country of origin (Colombia) and European nuns not only taught me English, but instilled in me the love for it at a very tender age.
I can’t help but feel proud of those immigrant doctors and anesthetists who took such good care of President Reagan when he was shot 37 years ago. But what really bothers me is the thought of how many possibly wonderful, useful, intelligent and just good, desirable people might be rejected entrance to USA.
Alfa Broderick, Modesto
