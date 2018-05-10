Sue Zwahlen knows how to listen, learn and then take action

I first met Sue Zwahlen during her tenure on the Modesto City Schools Board of Trustees. I served as college counselor at Beyer High School during that time and had the opportunity to interact with and observe Sue in many situations. What struck me most was how approachable, interested and genuine Sue was in her interactions.
Sue always took the time to stop in offices and classrooms to ask questions, but most importantly to listen. During particularly challenging times when budgets were being cut and vital student programs were in jeopardy, I found her studied and objective approach to understand and investigate all aspects of the issues very compelling and ultimately just. Sue demonstrated great passion, integrity and commitment while serving on the MCS board.
This is the fabric of which she is made, enabling her to utilize these qualities throughout her years of service as a nurse, parent and contributing member in our community. She has made a difference in countless lives. What sets Sue apart from other candidates is her authenticity. That is why I support her for U.S. Congress. Join me in voting for Sue Zwahlen on June 5th.
Teresa Pitts, Modesto
Comments