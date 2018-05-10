Kuykendall refuses to ask those he’ll oversee to back his campaign

oters must understand that the Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools has budget oversight responsibilities over all school districts in the county. In addition, the superintendent is required to approve all school districts’ Local Control Accountability Plans (LCAP). Because of the budgetary and academic oversight of Stanislaus County Office of Education, it is a conflict of interest to have district superintendents pledge their support to a candidate running for SCOE superintendent. In some cases, these district superintendents have even held fundraising events in their homes to which they have invited school employees.
Tom Changnon knew it was wrong to seek the support of the superintendents he would have to scrutinize, and so does Scott Kuykendall, the candidate he supports. Voters, Scott Kuykendall seems to be the only candidate in this race who not only has the qualification to lead the County Office of Education, but also the only one who understands the oversight the position requires. We have the opportunity to elect a candidate with integrity and moral courage – Scott Kuykendall is that candidate.
Nicholas Bavaro, Board Member, Empire Union School District
