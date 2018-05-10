Howze helped create a safer, more prosperous Turlock

As a real estate professional in Turlock, I’d like to share why I’m voting Ted Howze for Congress.
When Turlock was struggling with gangs and downtown criminal vagrancy problems back in 2006, it was city councilmember Howze who led the fight to create a new public safety strategic plan that added desperately needed new police officers and firefighters. Over the next four years, property crimes dropped significantly and Turlock became an even safer place to raise your family. That impacts every business in town positively.
Ted also pulled off a major coup for Turlock when he guided redevelopment money to investing in Turlock’s Regional Industrial Park. The creation of so many high-paying local jobs is what most politicians pay lip service doing. Howze really did it!
I’m voting Howze for Congress because he actually understands leadership and has delivered safe communities along with good jobs in our valley. That kind of leadership benefits us all.
Sergio Ruezga, Turlock
