Unlike others, Harder can actually achieve goals once he gets to Congress

What a bountiful array of candidates for the primary in Congressional District 10! How to decide whom to support is a tough decision. After a lot of research, I’ve decided the most important issue facing our district is the economy, everything else is secondary to lifting this area out of poverty.
Note that I prefer to use a more realistic data set to understand poverty than the feds antiquated method. This method, the Real Cost Measure, can be found at www.unitedwaysca.org. Reviewing the candidate’s profiles looking for economic expertise, Josh Harder is the strongest candidate. Beyond his excellent education and experience, what’s really impressive is the massive network of business associates he has around the country. I think this is important as it has the potential to be tapped for investment resources to diversify and thus improve our economy.
It’s not just about winning locally, it’s also about what our representative can do for us once in Congress. Harder has what it takes to become a key contributor in Congress as well as being available locally for his constituents.
Frank Ploof, Modesto
