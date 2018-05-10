Denham’s big talk not backed up by the facts; vote for Harder

Jeff Denham says he’s a local farmer because he leases an almond orchard here in the Valley but lives in McLean, Va. He says he supports veterans and got the funding for the VA health facility in French Camp, but it was really Rep. Jerry McNerney who was instrumental in securing the funding and in whose district the new facility is located.
Denham also supported VA cabinet secretary David Shulkin, who spent a year wasting taxpayer money on a European vacation and first-class travel until he was finally forced to resign. Denham also voted for HR 1181, which made it easier for veterans with mental illness to buy and keep guns. Not sure how that could possibly be beneficial to any veteran.
Josh Harder is running for Congress to replace Denham. He and his family have lived in the Valley for five generations and he knows what is important to the constituents of the 10th Congressional District. Some of his platforms are: Creating good paying jobs, affordable housing, universal healthcare, better education, better transportation and immigration reform.
Vote for change – vote for Josh Harder on June 5 and again Nov. 6.
Deniza Solis, Newman
