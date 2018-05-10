From the Valley, smart, connected, right on the issues – vote for Harder

Never have so many fine Democratic candidates been on one ballot, but never also has there been such a difficult choice for voters. Democratic candidates for Congressional District 10 include distinguished public servants Sue Zwhalen and Virginia Madueno, two-time candidate Michael Eggman and Turlock success story Josh Harder.
The candidates generally agree on most issues important to Valley citizens; only one stands out from the field on jobs and the economy.
Josh Harder has already had tremendous success in business. He also has degrees in economics and business from two of the finest universities in the world. He has a broad network of friends and business contacts, and works well with business people from both parties. Along with healthcare, he has identified jobs and the valley economy as among his highest priorities in Congress.
A Valley native whose family has been here over 100 years, Josh Harder is prepared to protect our agricultural heritage and the water it depends on even while adding jobs in the form of clean technology and innovation spurred by investments in our economy. In a field of fine candidates, Harder’s experience and broad range of contacts stand out. Josh Harder for congress.
Eric Caine, Modesto
Comments