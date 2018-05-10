Harder prefers his Bay Area donors to people actually from the Valley

Jeff Denham has many Democratic opponents. Michael Eggman from Turlock; Virginia Madueno, is business woman and former mayor of Riverbank; Sue Zwahlen, a longtime ER Nurse and former Modesto City Schools trustee. One of the challengers sticks out – the youngest candidate with the most money, Josh Harder.
Harder has no resume in our district because for the past 10 years he has built a career as a venture capitalist where his job was making rich people richer by pumping short-term money into small businesses and then sucking out the profit.
Josh recently moved back to California last year for the opportunity to run for Congress. He spent a few months teaching at MJC so he could list his profession as “educator” on the ballot. I attempted to ask Harder these questions in person by driving to a Harder fundraiser last year in San Francisco. Instead of answers, I was shouted down by his Bay Area donors while Josh silently watched as I was dragged out.
I saw Harder’s lack of leadership that day. If he couldn’t represent me in front of his Bay Area donors, he can’t represent our district in Congress.
Anthony Castillo, Turlock
