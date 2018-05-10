Davis learned to dance just so he could help Latino students earn scholarships

I was a student at Waterford High School and remember all the administration’s proactive confiscation of weapons, which several students had brought to school. Don Davis did what he had to do to keep the the students safe. Now, as a teacher and a parent reflecting on the past, all I can say is thank you so much, Mr. Davis!
Moreover, he was very supportive of the Hispanic Youth Leadership Council. He devoted his time memorizing Spanish songs and learning a complex choreography for the Lip Sync Competition that was outside his very busy schedule. His hard work and dedication for this club earned HYLC about $10,000 in scholarships specifically for Latino students.
I was granted a portion of these scholarships, and could not be more thankful. Don Davis would make an outstanding Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools!
Lucia Lozano, Roseville
Comments