If you’re walking on a bike path, it’s best not to plug your ears

For almost 10 years, I have ridden my bike on the Bridle Ridge bike paths in Oakdale with my two dogs. I cross paths with about half-a-dozen others each day (walking, jogging, cycling, pushing strollers, walking dogs, etc.). Most are courteous and are paying attention to others on the path.
On occasion, I encounter someone with ear buds in their ears, listening to music or talking on the phone, not paying attention to anyone else; often they’re walking down the center of the path. When I approach them from behind, I typically will call out, “Excuse me,” or “Coming behind you,” when I get close. Those with the ear buds typically don’t hear me and when I attempt to pass (slowly and safely), they are startled and jump out of the way, occasionally yelling at me that I should have warned them sooner.
This scenario happened this week. I got chewed out by a lady talking on her phone walking down the center of the path. Please, be courteous on the paths. Walk to one side, pay attention, look behind you. There is room for all to travel safely if simple rules are followed.
Scott F. Hicks, Oakdale
Comments