Honor for Ron Agostini appropriate; he was the reason I read the sports pages

I do not always look at the photos of those athletes selected to be honored at the end of the year. However, I did today and in the lower left corner of the page I saw a familiar face. Former Modesto Bee writer Ron Agostini is being honored at this year’s All Star Basketball Classic (May 11) and I find that very fitting.
Ron is the reason I read the sports pages. I always knew that what he had to say would be interesting, pertinent and be well written. Thank you, Ron, for all the times I laughed, cried and enjoyed your columns in the sports pages. You have made some English teacher proud somewhere and I hope your writings will inspire another young person to be as eloquent as you have been.
Nancy Howard, Modesto
